Dec. 22nd Morning Rush: Jury convicts man of killing girl in street racing crash

1. A man found guilty of killing a 10-year-old during a crash on I-25 will be sentenced in February. Xavier Nelson was racing at more than 100 miles an hour when he rear-ended a family’s van on I-25, killing 10-year-old Carmen Esmerelda Rivera. Earlier this year, Carmen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson as well as the owner of the car he was driving. Nelson is facing up to six years in prison.

Read more: Jury convicts man of killing girl in street racing crash

2. The government will be funded past Friday, avoiding a shutdown. Congress passed the funding yesterday and the funding bill is now heading to the president’s desk for his signature. The bill serves as a short-term extension to the children’s health insurance program, or CHIP, and provides funding for a veterans healthcare provision. In response to the North Korea threat, the measure also sends $4.7 billion to the Department of Defense for missile defense. This is all just a temporary band-aid. Federal funding is set to run out again January 19th, which means lawmakers will take up the issue again after the holidays.

Read more: Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

3. A colder day is ahead after a pair of cold fronts moved through New Mexico on Thursday.

Read more: Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

4. Many North Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief, as Mayor Tim Keller says the city will be considering another location for the hotly debated trash transfer station. Neighbors close to the proposed site near Edith and Comanche fought the idea for years and even hired an attorney, worried about the noise and traffic. Mayor Berry pushed for the new station, saying it would save taxpayers money and help the environment.

Read more: Neighbors rejoice as mayor trashes idea of Edith Transfer Station

5. A well-known Edgewood teen will be able to take a ride on his new bike this morning, all thanks to some local officers. 19-year-old Kevin Cahow has a form of autism and spends almost all of his time volunteering at the Edgewood Animal Shelter. He relies on his bike to get there. Recently, his bike was stolen. Officer James Walker and Officer Chris Garcia responded, and quickly decided they had to do something. The two officers took Cahow to buy a brand new bike.

Read more: Edgewood police officers replace man’s stolen bike

Morning’s Top Stories