ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says I-40 westbound is closed at Atrisco Vista due to a fatal crash.

The crash was reported just before 8 p.m at mile marker 145.

Drivers are asked to follow the detour and can expect major delays.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

For more information about New Mexico road conditions, click here.

**I-40 closed westbound near Atrisco Vista Blvd, due to a fatal crash. Please avoid the area.** — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSDSheriff) December 23, 2017