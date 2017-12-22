Complexity prompts delay of trial in Navajo officer’s death

Related Coverage Man charged with killing Navajo Nation officer pleads not guilty

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — It will be 2019 before the man accused of gunning down a tribal police officer in a remote corner of the nation’s largest American Indian reservation will stand trial.

The Gallup Independent reports the trial for Kirby Cleveland is being pushed back again due to the complexity of the case given that a conviction could carry the possibility of a death sentence.

The parties requested more time to prepare and line up experts who specialize in everything from DNA to firearms.

Cleveland faces murder and weapons charges in the killing of Navajo Nation Officer Houston James Largo, who was shot March 11 on a dark road in western New Mexico while responding to a domestic violence call.

Before the shooting, Cleveland’s wife had called authorities saying he had been drinking and became angry.