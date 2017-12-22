Community raising money for critically injured Jr. Firefighter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – His life has been dedicated to service, but now a young firefighter critically injured, is in need of help himself.

“It’s in his blood, we have a picture somewhere of him actually cleaning a fire hose when he was 3 years old,” said Wyatt Taylor’s aunt, Cyndee Weeks.

For 14-year-old Wyatt Taylor, the fire service became his passion at a young age.

“He was actually responding to rescue calls before he was born,” Weeks said.

Wyatt’s dad is the Volunteer Fire Chief for the La Cueva District and his mom the district’s Volunteer EMS Captain.

“For Wyatt, he sees the satisfaction that we get and he wants to be a part of that,” said Wyatt Taylor’s dad, Lee Taylor.

Last summer, Wyatt volunteered during the Cajete Fire working pump operations for the water supply. This year he became a junior volunteer fire fighter.

“He’s on his way to becoming a wildland firefighter. That’s what he wants to be when he grows up,” Weeks said.

Over the weekend, an ATV accident left the teen in critical condition.

“He rolled through a barbed wire fence, the ATV got stuck against a short fence post and he was trapped underneath it,” Weeks said.

Family members said a tire spun on his face while he was pinned underneath the vehicle.

“He was down in the ditch and it was up to him to try and free himself,” Weeks said.

It wasn’t until the engine died that he was able to squeeze out and hike a quarter of a mile for help.

“That’s just true grit,” Lee Taylor said about his son.

Since the accident, his story has been shared on Facebook and donations towards his medical expenses started pouring in on his GoFundMe page.

“The support here and the love has been extremely abundant,” Lee Taylor said.

Wyatt underwent his second of four surgeries Friday. The next two will focus on facial reconstruction. With two more surgeries to go, the family says Wyatt will spend at least a month in the hospital.

