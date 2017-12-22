Chris’ Friday Morning Forecast

A colder day is ahead after a pair of cold fronts moved through New Mexico on Thursday. Snow chances will be limited to the Sacramento Mountains this morning. Ruidoso and Cloudcroft are picking up some snow right now and this will continue into the middle portion of the morning. Only light accumulation is expected, but it may be just enough to make the roads slick to start. So give yourself some extra time if you are in the Sacramentos.

It will be breezy in spots today, but most areas will see mostly to partly sunny skies and feel temperatures that are colder than average this afternoon.

After another cold start on Saturday morning, temperatures will warm to above average afternoon highs for tomorrow and Christmas Eve.

The weekend will be dry and the warmer than normal temperatures will continue into next week.

