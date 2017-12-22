Albuquerque woman wins new furnace donated by local businesses

Isabell Prather
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque senior citizen is going to be warmer this winter thanks to the generosity of some local businesses. She won a social media contest and it came right in the nick of time.

The last few months have been especially cold for Isabell Prather.

“This lady has been a customer of ours for many years. We’ve been keeping her furnace going, limping along,” said Jeremy Larson with B. Carlson Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

Prather’s old heater was on its last leg, but the crews at B. Carlson knew it wasn’t going to last much longer and she couldn’t afford a new one.

When the company — along with with Johnstone Supply and Coleman — decided to have a furnace giveaway, they told Prather she had to enter.

“What can I say? I am just truly grateful. I can’t believe this is happening to me,” she said.

The companies and their employees were happy to help.

“It’s heart warming to see that excitement and know that we are making a difference,” said Cliff Martin with Johnstone Supply.

Prather says she’ll miss seeing her friendly repairmen, and they’ll miss her sense of humor.

“I’m sorry to say I don’t have a fiance that I say will keep me warm,” Prather said with a laugh.

The companies say unfortunately they see a lot of customers in Prather’s situation. They say before the drawing they tried to get her help through a number of assistance programs but were unsuccessful.

Connecting to %s