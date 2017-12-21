Video shows Santa Fe deputy arrested for aggravated DWI

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police dashcam video shows a Santa Fe County deputy, not able to stay in his lane and then being evasive while answering questions, especially about where he worked.

Dec. 2, Deputy Leonard Martinez was pulled over by State Police in Taos. The next day, Martinez was placed on desk duty pending an internal investigation.

A State Police officer was following Martinez’s vehicle and spotted his truck swerving from lane to lane. The officer said when he pulled Martinez over, he immediately smelled alcohol as soon as the window was rolled down.

Video shows the officer ask Martinez to step out of the vehicle and walk towards his vehicle. That’s when the officer asked if Martinez had anything to drink, to which Martinez replied, “coffee.”

“Coffee? Oh, but no alcohol?” the officer asked.

That’s when Martinez admitted he had a beer “earlier,” and the officer asked him to do a field sobriety test

“I just wanna check and make sure you’re good to drive. It’s just for your safety and the safety of the people,” the officer said.

Martinez agreed to do the tests. A test was conducted where Martinez was to follow the officer’s finger with his eyes only.

Then the officer asked Martinez where he works. “I work behind a desk,” Martinez answered.

He struggled to follow the officer’s finger. “My finger’s over here bro. Do you have any issues with your eyes man?” the officer asked.

The officer tried test, after test, after test, before asking Martinez for a second time how much he had to drink. Martinez still stuck to his story saying he had a beer “earlier.”

“Well, right now I can still smell alcohol on your breath when you’re talking to me,” the officer said.

Finally, Martinez was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, but before being placed in the car Martinez told police where he worked.

“I’m a sheriff’s deputy,” Martinez admitted. He told the officer he was only driving because his passenger was too nervous to drive with a trailer.

Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI because he refused to take the breath test.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps