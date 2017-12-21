Two teens caught on camera trying to flip over ‘Smart Car’

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t package thieves that a Rio Rancho family caught on security camera, but two people trying a dangerous prank.

In broad daylight Thursday, all while the homeowner was inside, two guys thought it would be funny to try to flip over a Smart Car sitting in driveway.

The homeowner wants people to know what the two pranksters tried to do isn’t funny.

“I’m just glad I didn’t see my poor little car tipped over on its side,” said Pink Britt.

The attempted car-tipping incident was one of the last things Pink Britt expected to see in her driveway Thursday afternoon.

“I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe these little kids were coming up to the house, trying to tip over my car.”

At her Rio Rancho home near Idalia Road and Unser Boulevard, Britt and her security cameras caught two guys in the act of trying to muscle her car over on its side.

It happened around 4 p.m., starting when a group of five suspected teens walked by the front of Britt’s house. After passing by the home, three guys on bikes wheeled their way back in front of the house.

“I was sitting here, I had the windows open and I saw the kids,” said Britt.

Surveillance camera video shows two of the boys dropped their bikes and walked up toward the house. Britt says she thought the teens would be coming to the door for some type of school-related sale.

That wasn’t the case though.

After the two guys didn’t come to the door, Britt says she looked outside and saw the teens were trying to tip over her car. They gave it two shoves before Britt stormed out the door.

“An angry redhead comes outside, you run,” said Britt.

The teens took off on their bikes. While Britt says her 2,000 pound car wasn’t damaged, the incident doesn’t sit right with her. The car is Britt’s property and cost her around $13,000 when she bought it nearly a decade ago.

“That would have been a lot of damage; it would have cost me a lot of money to get my car repaired,” said Britt.

She’s now put up ‘no trespassing’ signs and shown the video to Rio Rancho Police. Britt says that the police told her the kids could be charged with criminal mischief.

To those who might find behavior “just a joke,” Britt says trying to tip over someone’s car isn’t a game.

“It’s just kids being kids? That’s a cop out for bad behavior,” said Britt. “They still need to be held accountable when they do something wrong, we all do.”

To add insult to injury, Britt says about 45 minutes after she chased the guys off, they came back on bikes to flip her off.

Rio Rancho Police haven’t identified anyone yet. Britt tells KRQE News 13 that it’s the first time anyone’s tried to do this to her car, however, “Smart Car tipping” has been a problem in other parts of the U.S., like San Francisco.

