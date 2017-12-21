Trio linked to 9 crimes committed over matter of hours

By Published: Updated:
20-year-old Brandee Heald; 18-year-old Charlie Heald; and 26-year-old Mathew Martinez
20-year-old Brandee Heald; 18-year-old Charlie Heald; and 26-year-old Mathew Martinez

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies have linked a trio of suspects who took deputies on a chase Tuesday to at least nine different crimes in a matter of hours.

Brandee Heald, 20; her younger brother, 18-year-old Charlie; and 26-year-old Mathew Martinez are accused of stealing a truck in Albuquerque, then traveling to Las Maravillas in Valencia County where they stole a license plate to put on the stolen truck.

After that, police say they broke into a vehicle east of Rio Communities, broke into a house in Rio Communities, and stole another car there. Then they broke into another car at a convenience store, used a credit card at two businesses in Bosque Farms, and stole a car from a community center, all while stealing mail along the way.

They then took deputies on several pursuits, one of which ended at the Belen Walgreens with Brandee Heald crashing into several police cruisers, adding more serious crimes to her case.

Police say they found her brother and Martinez walking down the highway later that night. All three have quite a criminal past.

Brandee and Charlie Heald’s mom is serving time for similar crimes.

Prosecutors say the siblings and Martinez already had outstanding warrants. They say they’ll argue the trio should stay locked up pending trial.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s