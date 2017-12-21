Trio linked to 9 crimes committed over matter of hours

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County deputies have linked a trio of suspects who took deputies on a chase Tuesday to at least nine different crimes in a matter of hours.

Brandee Heald, 20; her younger brother, 18-year-old Charlie; and 26-year-old Mathew Martinez are accused of stealing a truck in Albuquerque, then traveling to Las Maravillas in Valencia County where they stole a license plate to put on the stolen truck.

After that, police say they broke into a vehicle east of Rio Communities, broke into a house in Rio Communities, and stole another car there. Then they broke into another car at a convenience store, used a credit card at two businesses in Bosque Farms, and stole a car from a community center, all while stealing mail along the way.

They then took deputies on several pursuits, one of which ended at the Belen Walgreens with Brandee Heald crashing into several police cruisers, adding more serious crimes to her case.

Police say they found her brother and Martinez walking down the highway later that night. All three have quite a criminal past.

Brandee and Charlie Heald’s mom is serving time for similar crimes.

Prosecutors say the siblings and Martinez already had outstanding warrants. They say they’ll argue the trio should stay locked up pending trial.

