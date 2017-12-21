Thoreau High School wins state STEAM competition

THOREAU, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico school is in the spotlight for its unique idea for a local problem.

Thoreau High School was named the state winner in the STEAM competition from Samsung.

Students created a filter system powered by solar energy that would clean water for the Navajo community. Their water is often contaminated by uranium and coal mines on the reservation.

Thoreau High School will win at least $25,000. If they win the national competition, that bumps up to $2 million.

