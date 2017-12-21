‘The Dirty Bird’ Tim Means has an opportunity to keep spreading his wings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In his mind, Tim Means is on a two fight win streak. He actually lost a decision in his last fight, but many thought he was the victim of an unfair outcome. It did not hurt his standing with the UFC.

Means was rewarded this week with a new five fight deal that will keep him busy in 2018 and more than likely, beyond.

“It does feel good knowing the UFC has high regards for me as a fighter,” said Means. “They offered me a cool new contract and gave me a little bit of a raise. Forty-two fights total, 15 years doing this you know so, my window is closing rapidly here so you know, I think I got another few years.”

Means, who fights out of Fitnhb has a 27-9 record.