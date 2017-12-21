‘T@gged’ Returns to NM

It’s a filmmaking success story straight from the Land of Enchantment.

Hannah Macpherson is the writer and director of “T@gged”, a web-based series about four teenage girls brought together by a murder in which they are tagged on social media.

Macpherson sold the show to producers a few short years ago, and was able to convince them to fund production here in New Mexico. The series recently wrapped its third season, which has employed dozens of local talent, both above and below the line.

Catch up on the latest episodes of ‘T@gged’ at Go90.com.

