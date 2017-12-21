Teen accused of murdering man while stealing his work van takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens accused of murdering a man while trying to steal his work van took a plea deal Thursday.

Xavier Montoya is one of the four who ran over local carpenter and church deacon Hector Aguirre with his work van after he tried to stop them from stealing it.

Thursday in court, Montoya pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. However, it will run at the same time as a 19-year sentence in another case.

Two of the other suspects are still facing charges, including murder. One pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

