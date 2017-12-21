Second trial set for former New Mexico state senator

Related Coverage Former New Mexico senator to be sentenced in February

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico state senator convicted of fraud, bribery and felony ethical violations stemming from allegations that he used his position for personal gain will stand trial in a separate case next year.

Phil Griego is facing counts of perjury and embezzlement related to campaign finance reports that prosecutors say were falsified. He has maintained his innocence.

The trial has been set for Sept. 24. It’s expected to take about two weeks.

Griego was recently convicted of charges that he used his position as a state senator to profit from the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe by pushing the transaction through the Legislature without proper disclosure. He will be sentenced in that case in February.

Griego, a Democrat, resigned from the Senate in 2015 amid an inquiry by a legislative ethics committee.