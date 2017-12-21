Police identify suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released about what led to an officer-involved shooting in Farmington.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 64 and Hines Road.

State Police say an officer with the Farmington Police Department passed a truck with a woman hanging out of the window screaming for help. Shortly after the officer tried to pull the truck over, the officer called out “shots fired” over the radio.

Frankie Anchondo, 35, was pronounced dead on scene. The officer and the woman were not hurt.

It’s still unknown what led up to the officer firing his weapon.

