New Mexico mosque covered in graffiti gets cleaned up

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mosque riddled with graffiti has been cleaned up.

A passerby noticed the graffiti Monday morning on the Golden Mosque in Clovis. It reads, “Happy Birthday Jesus Christ. From a real Christain.” On the front of the building, the vandal wrote “Trump.”

The community made plans to remove the graffiti, but cancelled the event after hearing the city planned to do the same.

A local company, Two Horse Construction, beat everyone to it though, painting over the graffiti on Wednesday.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps