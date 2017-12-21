Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

A storm system will exit the state tonight leaving behind our coldest day of the week on Friday. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s here in the Albuquerque area. Mostly sunny skies will hold through the holiday weekend with temperatures warming into the mid 50s by Christmas Day. There’s a chance for another storm just after Christmas.
