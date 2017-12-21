Man with revoked license runs from officers, arrested for DWI

joe montano
Joe Montano


ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He ran from police, but not for long. Once Joe Montano was caught, Albuquerque police arrested and charged him with his seventh DWI.

Last month, an officer pulled Montano over on Eubank near Constitution. According to a police report, the 46-year-old was traveling, “57 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.”

Lapel video shows Montano pulling into a 7-Eleven parking lot. He immediately got out of his truck and acted as if he didn’t know he was being stopped by police.

Seconds later, as the officer approached him, near the entrance of the convenient store, Montano bolted.

The officer chased him through a back alley and into a neighborhood. The foot pursuit only lasted a minute before the officer turned a corner and saw that Montano tripped and fell.

As more officers arrived, Montano admitted he made a mistake and reassured them he wouldn’t run away again.

Officers found Montano’s license, but it was revoked. Police also said Montano didn’t have any insurance or registration for the truck. It was also missing a license plate.

When officers looked through it, they found three beers. One of them was open and still full.

Court records show Montano has been convicted four times for DWI since 1992. He bonded out of jail this time within five days.

