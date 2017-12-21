Easy tips for keeping visiting seniors safe this holiday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — KRQE shares holiday tips for keeping visiting seniors safe.

If grandma’s coming to visit for the holidays, will the house be ready for her? From clearing clutter off the floor to installing brighter light bulbs, simple steps can go a long way toward making any home safer and more welcoming for senior loved ones.

Some might be surprised to learn that even how the dining room table is set could make a big difference for someone living with dementia.

For more information, visit the Brookdale website.