John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

A winter storm continues to work its way through northern New Mexico today. The best snow will remain over Colorado, with Winter Weather Advisories for the San Juans of Colorado. However, the Four Corners and Northern Mountains will still see some light snow until the storm kicks out tonight.

Cooler air sets up for Friday, but temperatures will slowly rebound through the weekend and Christmas Day. The cooler air that was originally expected to work into New Mexico for Christmas will now shift much farther east into the Midwest. This doesn’t bode well for Albuquerque dry streak which now sits at 76 days. If we don’t see any rain today, the streak is expected to last at least another 9 days. This will make it one of the top 10 longest dry stretches on record.