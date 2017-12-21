Holly Holm likes a good challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The tougher the challenge the better the fight for Holly Holm. The former UFC Bantamweight champion likes a good challenge and believes she will get that when she faces UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg, Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

“There’s that quote and I think everybody’s heard it a thousand times, but it’s one that I really believe in, that if your dreams don’t scare you they’re not big enough,” said Holm. “That’s why I like these fights that challenge me.”

Holm also likes challenging fights because she doesn’t want to leave any doubt to her legacy. She doesn’t want to be the fighter that took comfortable fights.

“I want to beat the best because I feel better about it,” said Holm. “Those are the best victories.”

Cyborg will more than likely have a size advantage on Holm, but it will not be the first time that has happened.

Holm has been getting ready by facing the many accomplished fighters she has to choose from at Jackson Wink Academy.

“There’s a couple of my teammates that haven’t been my main sparring partners in some of my past fights and I thought: Wow, they are really good for this fight,” said Holm. “Some of them have really pushed me, even when they know some of their shots kind of hurt me they still stayed on me because they know in a fight I am going to want to keep pushing through that.”

It will be the first time Holm and Cyborg have met in the octagon and the second time Holm has attempted to become featherweight champion.

“With a victory, it’s the best feeling in the world,” said Holm. “There is nothing. There is no drug that can make you feel that good, you know. With a loss, on the same flip side of the token, it’s one of the most, you know, depressing times ever. We’re going for victory. I’m going for wanting to feel good.”