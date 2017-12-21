Edgewood police officers replace man’s stolen bike

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood police officers responded to a call of a stolen bike, but when they realized the victim was someone who everyone in town can call a friend, they had to do something.

“He told me, ‘James, this is serious. My bike got stolen,” said Edgewood Police Officer James Walker.

Officer Walker and Officer Chris Garcia both know 19-year-old Kevin Cahow well.

“Kevin is a member of the Edgewood community so we always see him riding around,” said Garcia.

Cahow has a form of Autism. He spends almost all of his time volunteering at the Edgewood Animal Shelter and relies on his bike to get there.

So, when he walked out of his home and didn’t see his bike, it was especially heartbreaking.

“That’s the only bike I had,” said Cahow.

Walker and Garcia knew they needed to do something.

“We saw how crushed he was when his bike was missing,” said Garcia.

So, Garcia and Walker took Cahow to Walmart and bought him a brand new bike.

“We saw this one — it has the dual suspension and the nice breaks like he likes, so then we decided to get him this,” said Walker.

Cahow says he loves his new bike, which he describes as a “Cadillac.”

Walker and Garcia say they’re always happy to help out the community, but it’s especially meaningful when they can help someone they too consider a friend.

