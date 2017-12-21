Ed the ‘wonder kitten’ survives and thrives against all odds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A kitten hero survives all odds, and gets a new facility named in his honor!

Companion Animal Rescue and Medical Assistance (CARMA) is a non-profit, all-volunteer, foster care-based organization aimed at addressing the needs of abandoned, abused, and neglected companion animals (cats and dogs).

CARMA stresses local involvement, but will reach out to all communities to assist animals in need and to identify safe and appropriate placement. Their adoption clinics are at Petco (3601 Old Airport Road, near Cottonwood Mall) on Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m. They are in great need of fosters for pets, as well as help with adoption clinics.



Ed is a high-risk kitten that CARMA helped save — and who rambunctiously visited the KRQE set. Because his life is the epitome of hope and success, they are naming the new CARMA cat facility after him. The mission of the facility will be to house cats and kittens waiting for homes, undergoing medical treatment, or being bottle fed.

In honoring Ed’s zest for life, CARMA hopes it can continue to reach out and save the high risk and forgotten.

To made a donation, or for more information, visit the CARMA website.