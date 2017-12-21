December 21st Morning Rush: Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured

1. Authorities in Australia say 19 people are injured after an SUV rammed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in Melbourne. Police arrested the driver and a second man, who police now say is not linked to the driver. They say the 32-year-old driver has a history of mental illness and drugs and was known to police. They believe he acted deliberately. It happened during a busy afternoon of shopping in the city’s central business district. KRQE News 13 will continue to bring up updates throughout the morning.

Full Story: Car rams into pedestrians in Melbourne; 19 injured

2. President Trump will nominate a Roswell judge for a seat on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, according to the White House. Joel Carson is a part-time magistrate judge in Roswell and a lawyer at Carson Ryan law firm based in Carlsbad. He earned his law degree from UNM School of Law. If confirmed, he would replace retiring judge Paul Kelly Jr. Representative Steve Pearce and Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall recommended Carson for the position.

Full Story: Trump nominates New Mexico lawyer for appellate court post

3. A windy day with cooler temperatures is ahead for New Mexico.

Full Story: Chris’ Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Ski industry experts say skiers should not give up on the season just yet. They say between the snow they have been able to get and making snow now, New Mexico resorts are operating at about 10 to 20 percent. Officials say the next two weeks will be crucial for the $420 million dollar industry. That is when they usually see a boost in visitors.

Full Story: Experts: It’s not a slow ski season ‘yet’

5. We could soon learn if an Albuquerque photographer is a finalist to represent the U.S. in what some call “The Olympics of Photography.” Kevin Dooley is a well-known wedding photographer, but he also takes couples on honeymoon safaris in Africa. One of the photos he took of elephants near a stream will compete against two photos in the nature category at the international photography competition. The first round of eliminations will take place early next year. The winning team is announced in May.

Full Story: Albuquerque man to represent USA at international photo competition

Morning’s Top Stories