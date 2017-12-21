Jury convicts man of killing girl in street racing crash

By Published: Updated:
Xavier Nelson
Xavier Nelson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a young man of killing a little girl in a street racing crash.

Police say 23-year-old Xavier Nelson was driving more than 100 mph when he rear-ended a family’s van on I-25 last year.

Ten-year-old Carmen Esmerelda Rivera was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

The defense claims it was an accident, but prosecutors say Nelson was reckless.

Thursday, a jury convicted Nelson on the charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Earlier this year, Carmen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson, as well as the owner of the car he was driving. However, Carmen Rivera’s family was not in court Thursday to hear the jury’s decision.

Although found guilty, Nelson was not taken back into custody after the verdict.

He faces a possible six years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s