Jury convicts man of killing girl in street racing crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has convicted a young man of killing a little girl in a street racing crash.

Police say 23-year-old Xavier Nelson was driving more than 100 mph when he rear-ended a family’s van on I-25 last year.

Ten-year-old Carmen Esmerelda Rivera was thrown from the vehicle and killed.

The defense claims it was an accident, but prosecutors say Nelson was reckless.

Thursday, a jury convicted Nelson on the charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.

Earlier this year, Carmen’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Nelson, as well as the owner of the car he was driving. However, Carmen Rivera’s family was not in court Thursday to hear the jury’s decision.

Although found guilty, Nelson was not taken back into custody after the verdict.

He faces a possible six years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

