City officials outline rules for rank-choice voting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – City officials have decided how ranked choice voting will work in Santa Fe.

In 2008 voters approved a change, letting them rank candidates on the ballot in order of preference, allowing for automatic run-off elections, but Santa Fe just recently got the necessary equipment.

Wednesday night, the city outlined some procedures clarifying what defines a majority in this case. Instead of a winner getting a majority of total votes cast in the election, they must get a majority of votes over the top candidates.

The city also unveiled a new website that explains what Santa Fe voters need to know.

