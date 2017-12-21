Bernalillo County offers Uber rides during holiday season

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County and the New Mexico Department of Transportation are teaming up with Uber, Cumulus Media and DaVita Medical Group to offer free or low-cost Uber rides over the holiday season.

To get this discount, download the Uber app and enter the code ABQMERRY17. Rides will be available from Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. to Dec. 26 at 3 a.m. 

For New Year’s Eve, enter the code ABQNYE17 to receive the Uber ride.

The trip must start or end anywhere in Albuquerque to receive one trip with up to $10 off. The average Uber ride in the Albuquerque area runs less than $10. If the cost of the ride exceeds this, the patron will have to cover the remaining amount.

Bernalillo County has contributed $55,000 to the effort. This money comes from liquor excise taxes that are collected and distributed to New Mexico counties by the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department on a quarterly basis.

