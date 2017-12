The Gutierrez-Hubbell House is a gem in the crown of Albuquerque history. A living museum, they invite you and your family out for the holidays to catch their latest exhibition in the Grow The Growers series. Guests will learn about the heirloom produce grown along the Rio Grande for centuries.

It’s also a perfect time to get away from the hustle and bustle and find peace and quiet in the South Valley.

For a listing of events, visit GutierrezHubbellHouse.org.