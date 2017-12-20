Video: Drunk driving suspect refuses to cooperate with officers

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows Albuquerque police pulling over a suspected drunk driver, but she refused to get out of her car.

Officers say they stopped 33-year-old Maria Garcia after she ran a red light at Second Street and Lomas Boulevard earlier this month.

They say she reeked of alcohol, could not find her license, and refused to hand over the keys to officers when they wanted to make sure she didn’t drive off.

Officers finally got Garcia out but she refused to take a field sobriety test. She’s been charged with aggravated DWI.

