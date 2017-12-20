Trial date set for northern New Mexico killing spree suspect

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A trial date has been set for the northern New Mexico man accused in a killing spree.

Damian Herrera is accused of murdering his stepfather, mother and brother, then killing two innocent men he came across near Taos and Abiquiu back in June.

According to court documents, jury selection will take place June 18 at the Rio Arriba County Courthouse in Tierra Amarilla. That trial will be for the four murders that were in Rio Arriba County.

The fifth trial will be held in Taos County. That trial date has not been set.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps