Travel with less stress, more cuddles thanks to canine airport ambassadors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — When people are afraid to fly, therapy dogs are in the terminal to visit and cuddle.

Fifty-one million passengers are expected to travel on US Airlines during the 2017 winter holiday period, and with them comes screaming babies, terrified fliers, and unrelenting crowds.

With that in mind, the Sunport joins the ranks of airports across the country in offering the wildly popular Therapy Dog Ambassador program, which includes 22 canine Ambassadors here in Albuquerque alone. The dogs and their handlers — all volunteers and certified therapy dogs — are in the terminal to help alleviate the stress and anxiety that comes with traveling.

As travelers are walking through the terminal, passing through TSA, or waiting to fly, they can cuddle, take photos with, and enjoy the company of the adorable and patient dogs. Kids can also collect trading cards from each K9 team.

The smallest canine Ambassador, Moorea, stopped by the KRQE studio to demonstrate how distracting cuteness can be. Stories are told of his ability to stop a screaming toddler instantly — just with his captivating presence. Similarly, he was able to instantly stop the KRQE newsroom from working, due to adorableness.

For more information or to volunteer for the program, visit the ABQ Sunport website.