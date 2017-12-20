Transgender intern: Rep. Lujan Grisham sent ‘fake’ letter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A transgender former intern says an apology letter from her to Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico is a fake.

Riley Del Rey told The Associated Press on Tuesday she never wrote the letter and Lujan Grisham’s office is circulating the bogus letter to divert attention from claims the congresswoman fired her because she is transgender.

According to the letter released by Lujan Grisham’s office, Del Rey apologized for “unprofessional and unacceptable behavior” and for “shame” she brought to the congresswoman’s office.

Del Rey says she never wrote the letter nor signed anything like it despite pressure from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Del Rey says she’s filing a new ethics complaint against Lujan Grisham over the letter.

Lujan Grisham’s office declined to comment on Del Rey’s latest allegation.