ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week, Albuquerque is filled with sparkling wine, luminaria tours, and ugly sweaters!

There are many exciting local events this week, including the following:

Lights & Luminaria Bike Tours // Details: Join Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals as they take you through the heart of Albuquerque, down luminaria-lined avenues in Old Town and past some of the most impressive lights displays in the Southwest. This unique and intimate bike tours are the perfect way to experience the holiday sights, sounds, scents, and magic of New Mexico without the traditional headaches of heavy traffic and slow-moving lines. This tour has become a festive tradition for friends and families all over NM! Tickets include a festively-lit bicycle, tour guide, holiday beverage, and a signature collectible ornament! Date and Time: Sunday 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 8 p.m. Location: Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals Inc. Price: $20-$25

Luminaria Tour: ABQ Trolley X // Details: Behold the brilliance of Albuquerque’s most beautiful holiday light displays on this exclusive one-night-a-year event. Leave the driving to us and enjoy the glimmering lights and luminarias in the historic Old Town plaza and more. Hop on the ABQ Trolley X, and 11-passenger, climate controlled luxury Mercedes Spinter van, to venture out on one of ABQ’s most special nights. Hot cocoa and biscochitos will also be provided. Date and Time: Sunday 5:30, 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m. (openings at the 7:00 time) Location: Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town. Price: $300

Live Music: Snoop Dogg // Details: Multi-platinum artist, actor and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg is at the forefront of popular culture with award-winning albums and songs, multiple films, lifestyle products, philanthropic efforts, and digital ventures including a YouTube original series called “GGN News.” The artist has sold over 35 million albums worldwide and received multiple Grammy nominations. // Date and Time: Friday, 7 p.m. Location: Historic El Ray Theater. Price: $40

Sparkling Wine Tasting // Details: One of Slate Street’s favorite holiday traditions! Explore the wonderful world of bubbly during the holiday season and get your taste buds ready for New Year’s Eve. The tasting includes 3 wines, and an appetizer prepared especially for the tasting. // Date and Time: Tomorrow and the 28, 5 p.m. Location: Slate Street Café. Price: $20

Performance: A Christmas Carol // Details: Gather ‘round for a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic. A series of ghosts visit miserly businessman Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve, changing his outlook on life forever. In this charming adaptation, star and adapter Scott H. Severance is joined onstage by a talented ensemble cast clad in Victorian costumes, and singing traditional carols. This retelling of the classic holiday tale promises memorable performances and plenty of cozy Christmas spirit. Date and Time: Friday, 8 p.m. Location: Popejoy Hall. Price: $20-$61

Ugly Sweater Ride // Details: ‘Tis the season to be tacky! Put on your thrift store finest and pedal through the streets of ABQ. If your holiday sweater is obnoxious and lights up, then this is your great excuse to wear it, so saddle up for a very festive ride. Discounts to each bar visited are included! Date and Time: Thursday 6 p.m. & 9 p.m. Location: Duke City Pedaler. Price: $23

A Very Star Wars Christmas – A Musical Parody // Details: When Darth Vader complains about the overwhelming materialism that he sees amongst everyone during the Forcemas season, Queen Amidala suggests that he become a director of the school of Forcemas pageant. Vader accepts, but it proves to be a frustrating struggle and he needs the help of Yoda to learn the real meaning of the Force. This satire has off of your favorite characters and includes four original songs written just for this performance. “Enjoy this show, you will”. Date and Time: Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Location: South Broadway Cultural Center. Price: $10

For more information, visit the ABQ365 website.