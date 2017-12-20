Tesha Buck record setting night leads Lobo women’s basketball to win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tesha Buck had the best night of her college career Wednesday while leading Lobos to a 90-58 win over Lamar. Buck scored a school record 40 points, breaking the old record of 39 points in a single game which was set by Jaisa Nunn earlier this year. Buck also knocked down 10 three point buckets for a school and Mountain West record.

She was 10-16 from three point range. Buck also had 7 rebounds and 3 assists in the game. Alex Lapeyrolerie scored 15 points for the Lobos while Cherise Beynon scored 11 points with 14 assists. Lobos center Jaisa Nunn returned to the lineup Wednesday after going through concussion protocol. Nunn flirted with a double double, scoring 8 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.

The Lobos converted 51 fast break points to that of only 14 for the visiting Cardinals. With the win the Lobos improved to 12-1. They will now get a Christmas break before returning to the court Dec. 28 to start Mountain West Conference play on the road against Air Force.