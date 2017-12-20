Suspected car thief, repeat offender always found ‘incompetent to stand trial’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Majestic Howard is one of Albuquerque’s most frequent repeat offenders and he’s been at the center of a lot of high-profile cases, but a majority of his cases get dismissed.

Wednesday, KRQE News 13 found out why and the District Attorney’s office new approach to try to keep him off the streets.

Howard, 29, is known to drive dangerously — like in 2016 when officers say he led them on a high speed chase near Grants in a stolen truck.

Two years earlier, a crash sent Howard to the hospital after Bernalillo County deputies chased after him in another stolen truck. The Albuquerque Police Department has even arrested him after they say he broke into one of their bait cars.

All three of those cases have been dismissed.

The 29-year-old nearly died when he was shot in the head two years ago by a man who claimed he caught Howard trying to steal his car.

Howard’s latest run in with police was this week when they say he crashed into a sign outside Twisters in the Northeast Heights.

According to the criminal complaint, when paramedics arrived they found Howard passed out, with a gun by his side. APD said when he regained consciousness he immediately reached for the gun, but one of the paramedics got to it first and safely unloaded the magazine.

Police discovered the gun and the truck were both stolen.

Two new charges that have been added to the slew of other cases, cases that have been dismissed. Court documents show Howard is consistently found “incompetent to stand trial.”

So, the District Attorney’s office took it a step further and tried to have a court find Howard “dangerous” using four prior cases as examples.

However, District Court Judge Charles Brown ruled in October that “the state has not presented sufficient evidence showing” Howard is dangerous to himself or others.

Howard is still behind bars for the Twisters crash. The state has filed a motion to try and keep him behind bars, this time on a no bond hold.

There is also a federal lawsuit pending. Howard filed the suit this year against APD claiming officers used unreasonable force during one of his arrests.

