ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are in the market for a job, Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring.

A new location is set to open on Coors and Montano on Jan. 31.

There will be a hiring fair at the Courtyard Marriott to fill 120 part-time and full-time positions on Thursday and Friday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a resume.

Interviews will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Friday interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps