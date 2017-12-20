Senate narrowly passes GOP tax reform bill, heading back to House Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRQE) – Early Wednesday, the Senate passed a final version of the GOP’s tax reform bill.

Lawmakers argued well into the early morning hours with the Democrats making their final pitch just after midnight.

Wednesday, the bill is going back to the House for a second vote and President Trump could sign the bill by the end of the day.

“We believe that this product will do two extremely important things for the country,” said Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell. He adds that the bill will provide tax relief to the middle class and make U.S. businesses more competitive.

Republican senators narrowly passed the tax reform bill on a 51 to 48 vote.

Tuesday, the House voted in favor of it but three changes were made after that to a provision that violates Senate rules, so the House will vote again.

It’s expected to pass once again and be sent to the President’s desk.

President Trump tweeted early Wednesday, “The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history tax cut and reform bill.”

The United States Senate just passed the biggest in history Tax Cut and Reform Bill. Terrible Individual Mandate (ObamaCare)Repealed. Goes to the House tomorrow morning for final vote. If approved, there will be a News Conference at The White House at approximately 1:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2017

Overnight, Democrats argued the bill would hurt the middle class.

“What has been sold as a middle-class miracle will instead deliver a hefty windfall to the wealthy,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

New Mexico Senator Tom Udall, also tweeted after the vote saying, “The #GOPTaxScam will do nothing for working families in New Mexico.” He also said, “It was written to benefit the most fortunate in our country at the expense of everyone else.”

The #GOPTaxScam will do nothing for working families in New Mexico. But then, this bill wasn’t written for working families. It was written to benefit the most fortunate in our country – at the expense of everyone else. — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) December 20, 2017

Republicans have made clear where their priorities stand. They’ve abandoned working families while recklessly blowing up the deficit in order to reward their wealthy friends & corporations. — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) December 20, 2017

A press conference is expected Wednesday afternoon, according to a Tweet from President Trump.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps