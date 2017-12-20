Santa Claus spreads holiday cheer at Albuquerque Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Claus made a very special stop at the Albuquerque Sunport.

Travelers and locals had a chance to meet the big guy in front of the Christmas tree in the Great Hall.

Hundreds of people enjoyed hot cocoa, cookies, and took pictures with Santa.

For some families who are traveling this holiday season, this event made all the difference.

“I wanted her to have a Santa picture, but I don’t think we’re going to get a chance. But when we came down… oh perfect timing,” Claire Lewis said.

Members from the ABQ K-9 Crew Therapy Dog Program spent time greeting visitors as well.

