Rio Rancho student’s artwork displayed at National Hispanic Cultural Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A local elementary student’s artwork is now on display at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque after winning a contest in search of the next big thing.

Over 700 students statewide submitted artwork to the contest designed to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the creation of Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica” and to celebrate the exhibition “The Museo del Prado” in Santa Fe.

Out of all the students, first grader Camila Cortez from Puesta del Sol in Rio Rancho won.

“Just freedom in her drawing. She was looking at herself in the mirror when she was drawing but she has her own style. I think what really helped is she decided to be very expressive with her paint strokes especially with the swirls on her face is just very exciting and evocative,” Jocelyn Salaz, art teacher, said.

Cortez relied on the skills that her art teacher, Salaz, had been teaching them. Namely techniques used by famed artist Frida Kahlo known for her self-portraits.

Salaz says it was Camila’s creative spirit that showed up in the expressive swirls seen on her face in the painting.

Camila won $500 for her creative painting, $300 for her and $200 for the school. Camila says she’s not sure on what she plans on spending the money on.

“I don’t know yet but my sister is trying to spend it on her but I don’t want to,” said Camila.

Salaz says the school will use the prize money to buy more art supplies.

Camila’s artwork will be displayed at the National Hispanic Cultural Center until April.

