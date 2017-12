FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Farmington.

The Farmington Police Department says one of their officers was involved in a fatal shooting Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. near U.S. 64 and Hines Road.

Police say one man is deceased. However, no officer injuries have been reported.

Details remain limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.