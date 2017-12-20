New MVD office opens on Albuquerque’s westside

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living on the westside will have a shorter drive next time they visit the MVD office.

Wednesday, Gov. Susana Martinez announced the grand opening of the Eagle Vista MVD Office near Irving and Eagle Ranch.

Officials say it’s the first MVD office in northwest Albuquerque since the Cottonwood Mall office closed in 2010.

“This new westside location will increase the efficiency of the MVD in the Albuquerque area and bring services closer to tens of thousands of New Mexicans,” Gov. Martinez said.

The governor also mentioned that a new computer system and its mobile unit have improved customer service at MVD.

