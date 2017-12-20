Storm system will pass through northern New Mexico on Thursday dragging in colder air and the chance for some mountain snow. Snow amount should be on the light side between 1”-4”. Albuquerque warming dry temperatures topping out in the low 50s on Thursday. Behind the storm Friday highs will be in the low 40s.
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Wednesday Evening Forecast x
