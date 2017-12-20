Local organization hosts holiday meal for homeless families

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homeless families found hope this holiday season in the form of a Christmas feast.

The Albuquerque Convention Center was filled with holiday cheer Wednesday. That’s where Joy Junction hosted the first of their three meals of the holiday season.

With hundreds of volunteers, organizers say the event is a good example of a community coming together.

“Folks, if you’re down, if you’re hungry, if you’re lonely, you’re in the best city in the nation, because Albuquerque cares,” said Jeremy Reynolds, founder and CEO of Joy Junction.

The next dinner will be held Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Joy Junction. The final one will happen Christmas Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

