Lobo football signs 12 on first day of early signing period

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico football program signed a class of 12 on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday. That mix of 12 is made up of 10 junior college players and two from high school. Five of the new players are on the defensive side of the football. The Lobos added three defensive lineman.

The Lobos signed six on the offensive side of the football with three lineman. Well traveled dual threat quarterback Sheriron Jones is a part of the class. Jones comes to New Mexico from San Jacinto Community College, also known as Mt. Sac. He averaged over 216 yards passing per game and had 17 touchdowns, but Jones also had 14 interceptions, according to conference stats.

Jones was a four star recruit coming out of Rancho Verde High School in California in 2015. He originally committed to Florida, but had a change of heart and choose Tennessee instead. Jones later left Tennessee and briefly transferred to Colorado before returning to Tennessee. He left Tennessee a second time and ended up at Mt. Sac. New Mexico is said to be his fourth destination.