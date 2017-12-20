Kirtland AFB holiday event helps feed families in need

ALBUQUERQUE, NM. (KRQE) – Local families in need experienced some Christmas joy Wednesday.

Kirtland Air Force Base hosted its 39th annual Operation Holiday Cheers event.

Firefighters helped feed nearly 2,000 families on base and handed out 125 food baskets.

“It’s that time of year and we just want to make sure they have a good holiday season and they have something to remember,” said Matthew Woods with the Kirtland AFB Fire Department.

They also distributed 1,500 toys to children and families who couldn’t make the event.

