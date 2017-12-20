John’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

After a cold start, temperatures will warm to above average by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. A storm moves in tonight, delivering some snow to the Northern Mountains, but the best snow will be in Colorado. The Colorado San Juans are under a Winter Weather Advisory and could pick up 5″ – 10″ of snow. Most of New Mexico will see mainly a wind event with cooler air moving in for Friday.

Temperatures rebound on Saturday, but another storm drops in for Christmas Eve, ushering the coldest air of the season. Again, most of the snow will fall across the northern high terrain. Temperatures will slowly rebound Christmas Day into next week.