Experts: It’s not a slow ski season ‘yet’

By Published: Updated:
Ski slopes at Ski New Mexico resorts on December 20th
Ski slopes at Ski New Mexico resorts on December 20th

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s apparent at resorts across New Mexico that there is a serious shortage of natural snow to supply the all-important ski season.

“We had a challenging start to winter and the snow falling out of the sky has definitely not been up to average,” said Ben Abruzzo, area manager at Ski Santa Fe.

Abruzzo says, luckily, the weather has been consistently cold enough for resorts to make snow.

“In the last few weeks, it’s gotten really cold so we’ve been on a really good run of snowmaking,” said Abruzzo.

Skiing is a $420 million industry in New Mexico and the weeks surrounding Christmas are extremely important for that number.

However, Director of Ski New Mexico George Brooks says don’t give up on this ski season until after the holidays.

“Between now and Christmas and now and New Year’s is really when we can make a substantial difference and then we’ll see whether we’re slow or not,” said Brooks.

Brooks says there is “plenty” of snow on the mountains for skiers and snowboarders, despite video of splotchy mountainsides and slopes shown on their website.

New Mexico ski resorts are currently operating between 10-20 percent.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s