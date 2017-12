EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Two police officers’ good deed made one man very happy.

Edgewood officers Chris Garcia and James Walker responded to a report of a stolen bike.

Knowing the bike’s owner relied on it as his only means of transportation, the officers took him to Walmart and purchased a brand-new one for him.

The police department says if you look around town, you’ll likely see Kevin riding his new bike on his way to volunteer locally.

