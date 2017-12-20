Duke City residents get free dental care for Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Needy residents will be treated to free dental care for the whole family this weekend.

The Saturday, Dec. 23, free dental care will be available to anyone who shows up to any of the Albuquerque-area Comfort Dental offices during the Care Day Event. Patients will be seen, free of charge, between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

This is Comfort Dental’s 34th annual Care Day Event and they are expected to provide free dental care to over 4,000 patients in 11 states. Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis and can get free services such as cleanings, fillings, and extractions. Since 1984 Comfort Dental estimates that they have given out $21.4 million in free services. Locally in New Mexico, there are 11 offices participating across the Albuquerque area.

There are no hidden costs, and the services are 100 percent free.

