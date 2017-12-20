Death toll for bears in Colorado hits record numbers

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A record number of bears were euthanized in Southern Colorado this past year.

According to the Durango Herald, 60 bears were euthanized in the southern region, which is three times more than in 2012 during similar conditions.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it was a bad year for the natural food cycle, which had bears going into town to find food.

Several months ago the city of Durango enacted an emergency ordinance to increase fines for people who allowed bears to get into their trash.

